    US State Department implements several recommendations of presidential commission to reduce visa backlog in India

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

    The US State Department has quietly implemented recommendations of a presidential commission which has suggested steps like opening up American diplomatic missions outside India for visa appointments to reduce the visa backlog in the country.

    India was one of the very few countries where applications for US visas saw a major upswing after coronavirus-related travel restrictions were lifted.

    Moved by a commission member, Ajay Jain Bhutoria from Silicon Valley, the presidential commission observed that inordinate visa appointment delays were causing huge problems for the students and visitors who have plans to come to study in the US and visit the country.

    The State Department should allow virtual interviews where applicable and allow staff from embassies around the world and the US consular staff to help conduct the virtual interviews at embassies with high backlogs and help clear them, the commission recommended.