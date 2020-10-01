Unlock 5.0 | Decision on school reopening to be taken after mid-November, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on September 30 that despite the Ministry of Homes Affairs nod, schools will not be reopening in the state under Unlock 5. Schools have been shut in West Bengal since March 16, following the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.



Ruling out all chances of schools and other educational institutions reopening anytime soon, the West Bengal CM has said her government will take a decision on the same only after mid-November.



Speaking at an administrative review meeting that was held in North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said a decision on reopening schools will be taken after Kali puja, which falls on November 14. “Any decision on reopening of schools will be taken after Kali puja,” she said.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said earlier that the state administration would wait for the COVID-19 situation to improve as it is not willing to expose students to health risks by resuming offline classes in schools.

With PTI inputs.