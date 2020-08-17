Unlock 3.0 rules for Chhattisgarh: What is allowed, what is not

The Chhattisgarh government on August 6 issued fresh guidelines for reopening of various establishments under ‘Unlock 3.0’.

These guidelines are largely based on those issued by the Centre earlier. Unlock 3.0 will remain in place till August 31.

As of August 14, Chhattisgarh has recorded 13,937 COVID-19 cases. This figure includes 4,165 active cases, 9,658 recoveries and 114 deaths.

Here is what has changed:

The administration in state capital Raipur issued fresh guidelines for reopening of shops. According to the new guidelines, shops selling fruits, vegetable and meat will be allowed to operate between 6.00 am and 12.00 pm.

Grocery and general stores will be allowed to function between 8.00 am and 4.00 pm. All other shops can remain open between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm, according to local media reports.

Home delivery of food in Raipur has been allowed between 8.00 pm and 10.00 pm.

However, all establishments are required to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols.