Transport Ministry launches contactless services based on Aadhaar authentication

Representative image

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on March 4, launched Aadhaar authentication based contactless service for its citizens. Citizens would no longer need to visit the RTO office for the renewal of driving license, duplicate license, registration application etc. The use of Aadhaar as an identity document would simplify the government delivery processes and bring in transparency and efficiency.

It would also enable applicants to get their work done directly in a seamless manner.

"Any individual desirous of availing various contactless services, through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication," the ministry said in its notification.

"Provided that till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given to such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip," it further stated.

Here is the list of the contactless services for which a citizen requires to undergo Aadhaar authentication: -

a. Learner’s License

b. Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required

c. Duplicate Driving License

d. Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration

e. Issue of International Driving Permit

f. Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License

g. Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle

h. Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body

i. Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration

j. Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration

k. Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle

l. Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle

m. Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration

n. Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.

o. Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

p. Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

q. Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

r. Termination of hire-purchase agreement.