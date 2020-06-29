Tirupati Balaji temple increases online ticket darshan quota

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has increased the quote of daily darshan of Lord Venkateswara temple atop the Tirumala hills from 3,000 to 9,000, Times Now has reported.

After shutting down for 80 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the famous hill shrine reopened on June 8 with new health norms in place to check the spread of COVID-19. Initially, only TTD staff and their kin were allowed to pay obeisance.

The temple was thrown open for 'darshan' for all devotees on June 11, subject to a maximum of 6,000 daily. This included 3,000 online quota and 3,000 offline quota. While the offline quota remained unchanged, the TTD extended online allowance by 3,000 a few days ago and the same has been extended by another 3,000 now, said the report.

Besides the above-mentioned darshan quota, special entry darshan quota for July will be available for booking with effect from June 29, the report said.

TTD has made elaborate arrangements to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol prescribed for places of worship. Only those wearing masks were allowed entry while temple officials kept a vigil to ensure social distancing.

TTD officials said the devotees were subjected to thermal screening at Alipiri, the starting point of the hill road. Only those with normal body temperature will be allowed to proceed to the temple.

Do's and don'ts for the devotees have been continuously relayed on the public address system to ensure compliance with the safety norms.

Citizens above 65 years, children below 10 years, pregnant women and devotees from containment zones will not be allowed into Tirupati Balaji, as the temple is popularly called.

(With inputs from PTI)