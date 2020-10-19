Thousands of Mohun Bagan fans flout physical distancing norms to gather in Kolkata as club gets I-League trophy

Mohun Bagan were officially crowned the I-League champions for the 2019-20 season on October 18. The formal ceremony to handover the trophy had been delayed by around seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club had won the tournament with four rounds to spare before the nationwide lockdown started.

The moment was also significant for Mohun Bagan’s fans as it has left the league to merge with ATK and join the Indian Super League (ISL). The function on October 18 was seen as a reunion of former Mohun Bagan players who received the trophy along with club officials.

The club, founded in 1889, was also congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Congratulations to the players, staff and fans of the illustrious @Mohun_Bagan for emerging as @ILeagueOfficial Champions! Indeed, a joyful occasion. #Champion5”.

Mohun Bagan took the trophy on a 14-kilometre tour from the event venue to the club’s official address in Kolkata, with thousands of fans lining up the streets. All of this, of course, came amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

This led to a situation where celebrating fans were not adhering to COVID-related safety norms such as physical distancing. Video footage posted on social media also showed some fans not wearing face masks. West Bengal has so far reported 3.2 lakh cases of COVID-19, including over 6,000 deaths.



This is that famous festive football frenzy of Kolkata I like the most about!

Heartiest congratulations to @Mohun_Bagan for becoming @ILeagueOfficial Champions.

My best wishes for the upcoming @IndSuperLeague season as @atkmohunbaganfc https://t.co/oQaHgVQRYy — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 18, 2020





Crazy scenes at Kolkata on the ocassion of Mohun Bagan's I League winning celebration.

Are we living in a pandemic situation? #IFTWC #IndianFootball #Mohunbagan #Ileague pic.twitter.com/Bhix7J6424 — Indian Football Team for World Cup (@IFTWC) October 18, 2020

In the evening, many of Kolkata’s landmarks including the Howrah bridge, were lit up in the club’s official colours – maroon and green.