Telegram Channel targeting Hindu women surfaces on Twitter ; IT minister assures action

YouTuber Anshul Saxena bringing the matter to light alleged that the Telegram channel, groups and pages on Facebook were targeting Hindu women, sharing their photos and abusing them. He said that the telegram channel was created in June 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
While the Mumbai police still track down all the culprits of the 'Bulli Bai' app, another similar offence has surfaced this time targeting Hindu women.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw assured action against them and said that the channel has been taken down.

Several abusive pages and groups on Facebook have also surfaced, complaints against whom had been tweeted by a Twitter user, to which Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that had he has directed the concerned authorities to inform Meta and to get them taken down.

Close

Also Read: Bulli Bai row: A look at what has happened so far

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have arrested three people so far in connection with the `Bulli Bai' app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for `auction', Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

Some more people were likely to be involved in the matter, he told reporters. Police were also probing why some of the Twitter handles which promoted the app used Sikh-sounding names, he said.

Mayank Rawal aged 21 was nabbed from Uttarakhand in the early hours of January 5 in the case, police had said earlier.

Shweta Singh (19) was arrested on January 4 from the same state, while engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) was held from Bengaluru on January 3.

"The probe is on and anyone involved in the crime directly or indirectly will be arrested and prosecuted. As the investigation is of sensitive nature, we will not be able to share more details, Nagrale said.

In July 2021, the Delhi Police Special Cell had registered an FIR against the creators of a mobile application 'Sulli Deal' for doing the same thing- uploading photos of Muslim women without their consent, using inappropriate remarks against them

The app allegedly uploads photos of women without their consent and uses the hosting platform github to auction the stolen photos.

(With inputs from agencies)
