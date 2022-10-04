English
    Government to spend Rs 26,000 crore to set up 25,000 telecom towers in 500 days

    Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said connectivity is vital for Digital India to ensure its reach to every corner of the country

    Moneycontrol News
    October 04, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    The government has approved a sum of Rs 26,000 crore to set up 25,000 telecommunication towers in the country over the next 500 days, as connectivity is vital for Digital India, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

    The move comes within days of India launching 5G services, which the government says would connect the remotest parts of the country to the internet and fast-track the digital revolution.

    The government will utilise the Universal Service Obligation Fund for the deployment of towers. The government-owned special purpose vehicle —Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) —will be used to deploy towers, reports said.

    Speaking at the Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers, which concluded on October 3, Vaishnaw congratulated all the states and union territories for their speedy onboarding of PM Gati Shakti.

    Gati Shakti is a digital platform to bring 16 ministries, including railways and roadways, together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure projects.

    The minister urged the states to be proactive and make business-friendly policies. Emphasising Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the minister said all states and UTs were vital to taking Digital India to a higher level and in realising the dreams of AtmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and a trillion-dollar digital economy.

    On the first day of the three-day conference, priority areas of Digital India initiatives were discussed.

    On Day 2, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) organised three sessions on IT Rules, Online Gaming and Data Governance, Digital India Bhashini & Digital Payment, and MyScheme and Meri Pehchaan.

    On the final day day, MeitY organised panel discussions on expanding startups to Tier 2 cities, use of tech in public services and on turning India into a “semiconductor nation”.
    Tags: #Digital India #IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw #MEITY #mobile towers
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 12:00 pm
