Teachers' Day 2020: Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - the man behind celebrating teachers

Teacher's Day is celebrated every year in India on September 5 which also is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. A renowned scholar, Indian philosopher, academic, and politician, Dr Radhakrishnan also served as the first Vice President of India and the second President of India.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had once said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day." The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day started in India from 1962, in honour of the former president.

Born on September 5, 1888, Dr Radhakrishnan was raised in a middle class family to Sarvepalli Veeraswami and Sitamma in Tamil Nadu. He taught at various colleges in India. After completing his MA in Philosophy in 1908, he taught at the University of Mysore later at the University of Calcutta. He was also the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Delhi University as well as Banaras Hindu University. He was the first Indian to hold a chair at the University of Oxford - the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religion and Ethics from 1936 to 1952.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was awarded with the highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 1954. In the year 1931, he also received the British Knight Bachelor (knighthood) from the then monarch of England, King George V. ‘The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore’ was his first book which he wrote in 1917. He believed Tagore’s philosophy to be the genuine manifestation of the Indian spirit.

When Dr Radhakrishnan became the President of India, he accepted the salary of only Rs 2,500 of the Rs 10,000 and donated the rest of the amount to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund every month.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary today, tributes are pouring in on Twitter to celebrate him.



We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind too paid floral tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. #TeachersDay2020



— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2020

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 5, 2020



Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on twitter.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 5, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Baneerjee wrote, Homage to

Dr

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

, former President of India and world-renowned philosopher, on his birth anniversary.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 5, 2020