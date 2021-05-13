Tamil Nadu to float global tenders for COVID-19 vaccines
The government has also asked industries and medical departments to immediately set up more units to produce oxygen and also procure it from steel plants in other states.
MK Stalin (File image: Twitter/@arivalayam)
The Tamil Nadu government on May 12 said that global tenders would be floated to procure COVID-19 vaccines and all steps taken expeditiously to inoculated people in the 18-45 age group.
Newly elected Chief Minister MK Stalin also ordered industries and medical departments to immediately set up more units to produce oxygen and also procure it from steel plants in other states which would be brought to the southern state through trains.
Karnataka and Telangana are among the states that have decided to go in for global tenders to buy COVID-19 vaccines as shortages hamper the vaccination drive in the country.
After a meeting chaired by Stalin to review the coronavirus situation in the state, the government said an allocation of about 13 lakh vaccine doses was not sufficient to cover all those in the 18-45 age group. Hence, "the government has decided to go in for global bids to procure vaccines", an official release said.
Though the oxygen allocation to TN has been increased to 419 tonnes from 280 by the Centre, the state required more, the release said. Therefore, the CM ordered industries and medical departments to immediately set up more units to produce oxygen and also procure it from steel plants through trains from other states.
The oxygen received should be properly distributed to hospitals that need it, the CM said.
The announcements came on the day Tamil Nadu reported 30,355 new COVID-19 cases, the single biggest daily spike that pushed the state's caseload to 14,68,864, while 293 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 16,471.
(With inputs from PTI)