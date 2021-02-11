Tamil Nadu releases SOPs for colleges, allows 50% students on campus

Teaching hours will have to be extended as a six-day schedule will be followed to ensure classes are conducted in a staggered manner in addition to classes held in more than one shift.

The Tamil Nadu government has released a fresh set of guidelines to set Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for universities, colleges, and hostels as they reopened after almost a year in February.

The new guidelines for colleges that have reopened have been set keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the state.

As per the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu government for universities and colleges, only 50 percent of the students will be allowed on campus at any given point.

All students, teachers, and non-teaching staffers must maintain strict social distancing.

Face masks will be compulsory for all on the premises of educational institutions.

Students will have the option to take online classes for the courses they have opted for.

Extracurricular activities have been disallowed for the time being to maintain social distancing.

If space is limited in engineering colleges to ensure physical distancing, students from any two years can attend classes one day and the students of the other two years can attend classes the next day.

Teaching hours will have to be extended as a six-day schedule will be followed to ensure classes are conducted in a staggered manner in addition to classes held in more than one shift.

No visitors will be allowed inside campuses to avoid crowding.