Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM meets World Bank officials, discusses funding for various projects

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday met World Bank officials in the US and discussed funding for various projects in the state, the government said on Thursday.

Panneerselvam is currently on an official tour of the US.

"Deputy chief minister Panneerselvam held discussions at the World Bank (hq) in Washington DC on November 13 on funding for schemes related to drinking water, housing and transport in Tamil Nadu," an official release said.

Close

Panneerselvam was accompanied by Principal Finance Secretary S Krishnan, the release said.

Among others, Panneerselvam holds the Finance and Housing Development portfolios.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #O Panneerselvam #Tamil Nadu #US #World Bank

