App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: Father-son die after police brutality, Madras High Court takes up matter

The incident has triggered widespread public outcry, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Massive public outrage has gripped the southern state of Tamil Nadu following the death of a father and son after they were allegedly assaulted in police custody.

As per reports, Jayaraj and his son Bennix, were arrested by the police on June 19 for violating lockdown norms as they had kept their cellphone shop open during curfew hours. Relatives of the victims have alleged that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by policemen.

Bennix, who was admitted to a local hospital on June 22 after he reportedly complained of breathing issues, died the same night. His father, who was also admitted to a hospital due to an illness, breathed his last the next day.

Close

Family members of the deceased had initially refused to accept their bodies after the post-mortem, demanding that the police personnel involved be charged with murder. The relatives had also reportedly alleged that the bodies of the victims had signs of torture, including some injuries to the rectum.

related news

The incident has triggered furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter on June 24, directing the police to a file a report.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami condoled the deaths of the father and the son, adding that the government would abide by the court's order. He also announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to their families and government jobs to a family member of each deceased.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #India #Tamil Nadu

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights on select routes may be allowed

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights on select routes may be allowed

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.