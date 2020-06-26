Tamil Nadu custodial deaths: Father-son die after police brutality, Madras High Court takes up matter

Massive public outrage has gripped the southern state of Tamil Nadu following the death of a father and son after they were allegedly assaulted in police custody.

As per reports, Jayaraj and his son Bennix, were arrested by the police on June 19 for violating lockdown norms as they had kept their cellphone shop open during curfew hours. Relatives of the victims have alleged that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by policemen.

Bennix, who was admitted to a local hospital on June 22 after he reportedly complained of breathing issues, died the same night. His father, who was also admitted to a hospital due to an illness, breathed his last the next day.

Family members of the deceased had initially refused to accept their bodies after the post-mortem, demanding that the police personnel involved be charged with murder. The relatives had also reportedly alleged that the bodies of the victims had signs of torture, including some injuries to the rectum.

The incident has triggered furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter on June 24, directing the police to a file a report.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami condoled the deaths of the father and the son, adding that the government would abide by the court's order. He also announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to their families and government jobs to a family member of each deceased.