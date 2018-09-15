App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Swachh Bharat' has become people's campaign: Sarbananda Sonowal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The nation-wide sanitation campaign "Swachhata Hi Seva" led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was launched on Saturday here in Kamrup district by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

'Swachh Bharat' mission has been conducted since 2014 and in its fourth year, it has now become the 'people's campaign', Sonowal said Inaugurating 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2018'.

"Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had always said where cleanliness exists, Godliness resides. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on fulfilling his dreams and is taking all efforts to do it. We should continue to support him and make this campaign successful," he said.

About a water supply scheme which was also inaugurated by Sonowal, Public Health Engineering Minister Rihon Daimari said, 111 piped water supply schemes will be installed simultaneously across Assam under this initiative.

"The campaign will culminate on October 2 as a precursor to the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi and also to mark the celebration of fourth anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission," Daimari said.

The initiative, named 'Mission 100', was launched taking into consideration the importance of safe drinking water, he said.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #India #Swachh Bharat

