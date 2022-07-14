Strict guidelines to regulate e-pharmacies selling Ayurvedic medicines on cards

(Representative image)

The Consumer Affairs Ministry informed on July 14 that it will soon release strict guidelines to regulate e-pharmacies and e-commerce websites selling Ayurvedic medicines. These guidelines would be in sync with existing guidelines for e-pharmacies and e-commerce portals.

The guidelines will help educate both sellers and consumers about adverse the effects of arbitrarily consuming such medicines, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting sources.

Further, these guidelines would prohibit the sale of Ayurvedic medicines without a valid prescription.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry decided to issue the guidelines after the Ministry of Ayush reached out to it noting serious violations. The Ayush Ministry has reportedly pointed out that e-portals are selling weed, hash, and other narcotics to consumers under ‘Ayush drugs’ without any prescription.

India's e-pharmacy market has been growing at an annualised rate of 40-45 percent due to surging internet, mobile phone penetration and government-led initiatives, a KPMG-FICCI report published in April 2022 stated.

The report added that the e-pharmacy space is attracting huge investments from national and international market leaders and pointed out that the market was valued at $344.8 million in 2021.

It further stated that medicine spending in India is expected to grow 9-12 percent over the next five years