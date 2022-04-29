India's e-pharmacy to grow at 45% annualised rate: KPMG-FICCI report

India's e-pharmacy market is seen growing at an annualised rate of 40-45 percent due to surging internet, mobile phone penetration, and government-led initiatives, according to a KPMG-FICCI report published recently.

The report said the e-pharmacy space is attracting huge investments from national and international market leaders.

It noted that the e-pharmacy market was valued at $344.8 million in 2021.

The report added that medicine spending in India is expected to grow 9-12 percent over the next five years.

It estimated that the market size of the pharmaceutical industry in India was above $50 billion in 2020-21.

"The Indian pharmaceutical industry is likely to reach $130 billion by 2030, growing at an annualised rate of 12.3 percent," the report added.

It acknowledged the slew of initiatives by the Centre: "Initiatives such as the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes , medical device, and bulk drug parks are likely to boost domestic production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biopharmaceuticals, complex generics, patented drugs, and various medical devices."





