Stone pelting menace continues: Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express targeted near Muzaffarnagar

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

In a startling turn of events, the Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, a highly anticipated high-speed train, was targeted by stone pelting near Muzaffarnagar station while en route from Delhi to Dehradun. This incident, the seventh such occurrence for the train since January, has raised concerns regarding passenger safety and security.

Fortunately, no passengers were harmed during the incident, as the stones targeted the E1 coach of the train. Railway officials were quick to assure the public that no injuries or property damage had occurred, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers traveling on the Vande Bharat Express.

In response to these recurring incidents, the Delhi division of the railway has taken decisive action by deploying the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to apprehend the culprits responsible for these acts of vandalism. Measures are being implemented to enhance the safety and security measures for passengers on board the Vande Bharat Express.

The stone pelting incidents have highlighted the need for increased vigilance and security on trains, particularly on high-profile routes. Railway authorities are working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify the individuals behind these acts and bring them to justice.

https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/india/balasore-train-accident-toll-mounts-to-292-10815851.html

Passengers and the public at large are urged to keep a close watch and report any suspicious activities or individuals that may compromise the safety of train journeys. The railways are actively exploring additional security measures to prevent such incidents and ensure a safe and pleasant travel experience for all passengers.

The Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, known for its cutting-edge technology and efficient service, has gained popularity among travelers since its launch. It is hoped that the authorities' swift actions and strengthened security measures will deter any future incidents, allowing passengers to enjoy a hassle-free and secure journey on this flagship train.