Special session of Parliament to be moved to new building on Ganesh Chaturthi

The five-day special session will skip Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members’ business

The Special Session of Parliament will start in the old building on September 18 and will be later moved to the new building on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, reported news agency ANI citing sources.

The five-day special session, scheduled to be held from 18 to 22 September will skip Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members’ business, a notice by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Read here.

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on September 6 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking details of the government's agenda for the upcoming special session of the Parliament. Gandhi said the session was called without any prior consultation with the Opposition. “You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September, 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda,” read the letter. Read here.

On August 31, Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, announced that a “special session” of Parliament would be held from September 18 to 22. He was quoted as stating that “important items” were on the session’s agenda, which the government would circulate shortly, according to a report by Indian Express.

Generally, three parliamentary sessions are held in a year -- Budget, Monsoon and Winter sessions.

PTI reported that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was setting up a high-level committee to examine and recommend simultaneous polls, adding to the speculation that the special session could be the last of the current Lok Sabha.