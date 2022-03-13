Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group. LIVE Updates

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of the party's parliamentary strategy group today at 10 Janpath, sources told News18.

On March 12, the publication also reported that Gandhi will also chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) today to “take stock” of the poll debacle in the five states which had their Assembly Elections in February and March — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The parliamentary strategy group meeting is expected to have a similar agenda.

Expectations

— Corrective measures after the latest round of losses and failure to make a mark in Kerala, Assam, and West Bengal. But the high command had done little to nothing on that front.

— Discussions that there should be no more delay in electing the new president of the party.

— Sources added that the post of president is “necessary to fix the accountability” for the poll debacle and urgent changes are required in the composition of the CWC.

CWC takes onus

The meeting with the CWC will be held in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office at 4pm today. Sources said the CWC will “take responsibility for the party’s loss in the poll-bound states” and the meeting outcome could also include announcement of fresh committee elections.

Earlier, reports also claimed the meeting could see Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi hang up their boots from India’s grand old party — a claim that was strongly and swiftly refuted by the INC.

The incumbent Congress was trashed by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Punjab and saw poor performance in the other four states too. The meeting is expected to “take stock” of what happened and the way forward.

Meetings to discuss drubbing

Calls for an “organisational overhaul” in the Congress have been gaining momentum, with the latest defeats raising the crescendo. Senior party leaders, including Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh also met at the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss their strategy ahead of the crucial CWC meeting. Others also joined virtually.