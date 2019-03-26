Shashi Tharoor gatecrashes a wedding, blames elections for barging in

Jagyaseni Biswas



It seems Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will stop short at nothing to win over his electorate. From sharing a steaming cuppa with an auto driver to meeting Travancore royals, the Thiruvananthapuram lawmaker was busy all of Monday as he traversed the lengths of his constituency, hoping to woo voters ahead of the April-May general elections.

While all of these were enough to turn heads and make headlines, Tharoor decided to go the extra mile and gate-crashed a wedding.



Tharoor, who is one of the most followed Indian politicians on Twitter, also shared some photos of the highlights of his day, which of course, included pictures from the wedding, where he is seen interacting with the bride and the groom. He captioned the photo: “No one is spared during elections- not even the groom and bride trying to get a quiet lunch when their MP comes canvassing for votes."Prior to this, the MP had met members of the Travancore royal family. Also stepped out to greet traffic police personnel to thank him for his services.

Tharoor had won his first Lok Sabha election in 2009 but lost by a narrow margin in 2014.

Mizoram’s former governor and BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is challenging the Congressman this time.