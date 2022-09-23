MEA advisory asks Indians in Canada to 'remain vigilant', cites 'sharp increase' in hate crimes

Representative image

An advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on September 23 asked Indian students and nationals staying in Canada to remain cautious, as it cited the "sharp increase" in incidents of hate crime in the country.

The ministry said it has taken up the incidents of crimes against Indian nationals with the Canadian authorities, but added that the "perpetrators of such crime have not been brought to justice so far".

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action," an official release issued by the MEA stated.

The ministry further noted that Indian nationals and students in Canada, along with those proceeding to the country for travel or educational purposes, are "advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant".

Indian nationals and students in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in, the MEA said.

"Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," it added.

The advisory was issued four days after an Indian national, who was injured in a shooting rampage in Ontario on September 12, succumbed to the injuries. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Satwinder Singh, who had went to Canada as a student. In April, 21-year-old Indian student Kartik Vasudev was shot dead in Toronto in what was reported to be a "random attack".

Canada, which was once counted among immigrant-friendly countries, has witnessed a a 72 percent surge in incidents of hate crime between 2019 and 2021, according to Statistics Canada, an official Canadian government agency.

In 2021 alone, hate crimes targeting victims based on their religion soared by 67 percent, as per the data shared by the agency. The incidents of hate crimes where the victims were targeted based on their race or ethnicity jumped by six percent, and those targeted for sexual orientation climbed by 64 percent, it added.