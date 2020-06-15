Sharjah-based businessman charters flight for 120 employees from Kerala

A Malayali businessman based in Sharjah hired a chartered flight to facilitate the return of his 120 employees, according to a report by Onmanorama.

Not only did R Harikumar, the businessman, bring back his staff, but he also brought back 50 people who were waiting outside the Sharjah airport without sufficient money to buy a ticket to Kerala.

The Air Arabia flight he chartered left Sharjah at around 4 PM United Arab Emirates (UAE) time.

The employees belong to the 12 business entities that make up the Elite Group of Companies, of which Harikumar is the owner, according to the report. The businessman hails from Amabalpuzha in Alapuzha.

Each of the 170 passengers, according to the report, had been provided with PPE kits that included mask, gloves, face shield, safety cover-all and sanitizers.

Moreover, each of these employees, who will be on a three-month leave, will be given a month's salary. Further financial assistance will also be provided to those who need it. Moreover, Harikumar said that those who wish could work in his company in Coimbatore.

Hariumar added that the employees would be brought back to Sharjah when the situation returns to normal. According to the report, he said that he hopes they overcome the psychological stress that they had gone through due to the pandemic.