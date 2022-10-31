English
    Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy

    The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member will remain in the hospital for next couple of days and later attend a party meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, NCP's general secretary Shivajirao Garje said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST
    File image of NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Image: PTI)

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday after he felt uneasy, a party functionary said.

    After the veteran politician complained of uneasiness, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of his physician, he said.

    He will remain in the hospital for three days and is expected to be discharged on November 2. He will attend the party's two-day meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, Garje said.

    The functionary appealed to party leaders and workers not to gather at the hospital.

    Pawar had undergone a gall bladder surgery at the private hospital in April last year.

    He had also undergone a medical procedure for the removal of a mouth ulcer.
    PTI
