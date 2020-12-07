PlusFinancial Times
Serum Institute Seeks Emergency Nod For COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield: Here's How Soon Indians Might Get A Shot

Serum Institute of India has applied for emergency use authorisation for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. This comes against the backdrop of growing hopes that a successful vaccine might be rolled out in as early as coming weeks.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 06:49 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Serum Institute of India on December 6 applied for emergency use authorisation for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, thus becoming the first indigenous company to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking clearance for a vaccine in the country.

This comes against the backdrop of growing hopes that a successful vaccine might be rolled out in as early as coming weeks. In fact, in the United Kingdom, the first 50 National Health Service (NHS) hospitals are gearing up for what the UK government has described as the "biggest immunisation programme in history".

That, however, is the UK. What about India? Now that SII has applied for emergency use, when are Indians likely to finally get Covishield, as the vaccine is called?

Read: Serum Institute to focus on supplying coronavirus drug to India first

Is there a fixed date when we can expect a vaccine?

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

No specific date has been fixed, but earlier, while speaking to CNBC TV-18, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had said that India could approve emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine by December 2020.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7 said that  Indians will not have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine for "too long".

Read: Why AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine is best suited for India over Pfizer, Moderna shots

"One thing which I will definitely remind you is that the wait for a vaccine is on, but in the past few days, I have met scientists, and feel that the country will not have to wait too long for it," the prime minister said as he inaugurated the phase one of the construction of Agra Metro project.

During an all-party meeting on December 4, Modi had said the government is forming a comprehensive vaccination strategy and had indicated that a vaccine might be available in the coming few weeks.

How many doses of Covishield have already been produced? 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license it obtained from the DCGI.

Also, SII had on September 29 said it aims to make an additional 10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine for low and middle-income countries, as part of its tie-up with the Gates Foundation and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

What would be the cost per dose? 

According to SII CEO Poonawalla, the vaccine in the Indian private market would be priced at Rs 1,000 per dose ($13.50), but that governments signing large supply deals would likely buy it at lower prices.

Will all Indians get the vaccine once it is approved?

Not really. For starters, once it is cleared, the vaccine will be used to protect priority beneficiaries identified by the Centre, including frontline healthcare workers and the elderly.

Moreover, the government had last week said that it had never said that the entire country would be vaccinated.

"I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said. 

Explaining the statement further, the Director General of ICMR Balram Bhargava said vaccinating the entire population may not be required if "critical mass of people" is vaccinated and the chain of virus transmission is broken.
