India Will Not Have To Wait Too Long For COVID-19 Vaccine, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7 said Indians will not have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine for "too long", but warned against laxity in prevention of coronavirus infection.

"One thing, which I will definitely remind you is that the wait for a vaccine is on, but in the past few days, I have met scientists, and feel that the country will not have to wait too long for it," the prime minister said as he inaugurated the phase one of the construction of Agra Metro project.

"However, there should be no laxity from our side as far as prevention of the infection is concerned. Masks and a distance of two yards is very necessary," he said.

Earlier, during his meeting with chief ministers and representatives of states on November 24, Modi had discussed India’s vaccination strategy against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The prime minister had said the dosage and pricing of vaccines had not been decided, but had urged states to start preparing for a mass inoculation exercise.

During an all-party meeting on December 4, Modi had said the government is forming a comprehensive vaccination strategy and had indicated that a vaccine might be available in the coming few weeks.

The prime minister's statement also comes a day after the Serum Institute of India applied for emergency use authorisation for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

A day earlier, the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer became the first to seek a similar approval from India's drug regulator for its own COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after securing such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.