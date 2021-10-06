SC raps firecracker manufacturers for violating court orders

Supreme Court on October 6 came down hard on firecrackers manufacturers for alleged violation of the top court's previous order. The court was hearing a batch of petitions alleging that makers continue to use banned chemicals in firecrackers in violation of SC orders.

While hearing the petition, a bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna said that every state must comply with the SC order. "We had banned joint crackers. But in any celebration you go to, you will find joint crackers," the bench noted.

Citing a recent CBI report, which revealed that manufacturers continue to maintain inventories of barium salts, the court said, "We are not averse to celebrations, but we cannot celebrate at the cost of others’ lives."

The judges observed that while the laws are in place, enforcement remains an issue.

SC directed the parties to exchange counter and additional affidavits and listed the matter for October 26.

During the last hearing on September 29, the top court had noted that the CBI report on the use of toxic chemicals in the manufacturing of firecrackers is very serious and prima facie there has been a violation of the court's orders on the use of barium and labelling of fireworks.

The apex court had noted that manufacturers such as Hindustan Fireworks and Standard Fireworks purchased barium in huge quantities and used these chemicals in the fireworks.

The apex court had earlier refused to impose a complete ban on sale of firecrackers and said that sales can happen through only licensed traders and that only green crackers can be sold.

The verdict had come in response to a plea seeking a ban on the manufacturing and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution.

In the past, the apex court had said that while deciding on a ban on firecrackers, it is imperative to take into account the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers and the right to health of over 1.3 billion people of the country.