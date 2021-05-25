'Save Lakshadweep' campaign: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran supports people's protest against new policies

Prithviraj Sukumaran did not write about the reforms brought in by Praful Patel in detail but called them 'bizarre'. (Image: Facebook/@PrithvirajSukumaran)

Amid growing anger against a slew of new administrative measures announced by Lakshadweep's administrator Praful Patel, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has requested the authorities to listen to the “voice of the people” of the island.

The 38-year-old South star took to social media to express his solidarity with the ‘Save Lakshadweep’ campaign against new policies, including ban on non-vegetarian food in schools, destroying sheds and local institutions set up to help the fishing community and change in COVID-19 protocol among others.

Also read | Save Lakshadweep campaign: What is it about? Key questions answered

Talking about his visits to the union territory as a child and later for his films, the actor wrote in a Facebook post that wonderful and warm-hearted islanders were now unhappy with the decisions of the new administration.

“My first memories of this gorgeous little group of islands are from a school excursion when I was in my 6th grade. I remember being in awe of the turquoise waters and the crystal clear lagoons. Years later, I was part of the crew that brought film making back to the islands with Sachy’s ANARKALI. I spent a good 2 months in Kavarati and made memories and friends for a lifetime. Two years back I went back again to film what was probably the most challenging sequence of my directorial debut LUCIFER. None of these would have been possible if not for the wonderful, warm hearted people of Lakhsadweep,” recalled Sukumaran.

The actor said he was flooded with messages requesting him to highlight the problem the changes imposed by the administration were creating. “For the last few days, I’ve been getting desperate messages from people I know and do not know from these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading for me to do what I can to bring public attention to what is going on there,” he wrote in his statement.

The actor did not write about the changes brought in by Patel in detail but called them "bizarre". People were unhappy and any change should keep people at the centre. He stated, “…none of the islanders I know, or none of those who’ve spoken to me are happy with what’s happening. I strongly believe that any law, reform or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land.”

What was the purpose of the change if it made people unhappy, he wrote. “How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress? How will threatening the balance of a very delicate island ecosystem with no regard for the potential consequences pave the way for sustainable development?”

He requested the administration to “listen to the voice of the people” of the archipelago and “trust them to know what is better for their land”.