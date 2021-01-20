Sasikala rushed to hospital after she suffers breathing problems, condition now stable

File image: VK Sasikala

Nearly a week before her release, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala has been admitted to the Government Bowring Hospital after she complained of fever and breathlessness.

The Bowring Hospital has now clarified that her condition is stable with supportive measures, antibiotics, and oxygen. She will be further evaluated and monitored.

According to a PTI report, the expelled AIADMK leader was getting treated for fever and breathlessness in the jail hospital. But later was rushed to the government hospital in an ambulance and was taken inside in a wheelchair.

According to reports, Sasikala suffered a breathing problem inside the Central Prison after which she was rushed to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

Officials suspect she has been infected with COVID-19. A rapid antigen test for the same had come back negative, but to be sure her swab samples were tested using the more reliable RT-PCR method.

VK Sasikala has been in jail since February 2017 when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment.

She has also been probed for her alleged involvement in former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's death.

She is all set to be released from jail on 27 January after paying Rs 10 crore fine. Interestingly her release comes just a few months before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. There's a good chance that the leader can sway the election results if she still manages to garner some of the influence she had before going to jail.