Russian news agency reports death toll of Chinese soldiers at 45 during Galwan Valley clash in 2020

Russian news agency TASS has reported that 45 Chinese lives were lost in the Galwan Valley clash that happened between troops of India and China in June 2020.

In its report on the disengagement process that began in the eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, TASS said “at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen”.

However China has till date, not revealed the number of casualties its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) suffered. It's been more than nine months since the clash took place and China time and again has refused to comment on the exact number of lives lost. The Indian Army made its casualty report public putting the death toll at 20.

Three separate brawls took place between the Indian and the Chinese side on June 15 after China refused to withdraw heed the disengagement agreement.

About 10 months after the LAC standoff began, the two sides have started pulling back. China announced the disengagement process on Wednesday.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament on February 11 that India and China have agreed to disengage on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have been locked in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region since May 2020.

“Our sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake. After this agreement, India-China will remove forward deployments in a phased, coordinated manner,” Singh said.