Roshni Land Scam | Farooq Abdullah named in J&K land grab case, may be questioned by CBI

After being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate over his involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has now been named in the Rs 25,000 crore Roshni Land scam.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had recently ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the scam involving government land encroachment under the Roshni scheme. The CBI will likely be questioning Farooq Abdullah over his involvement in the case.

The National Conference leader has been accused of illegally acquiring government land by misusing the Roshni scheme; the market value of the plot is estimated at Rs 10 crore. He had acquired seven kanal land (605 square yards) of government land unlawfully in 1998, reported India TV. Also, land to set up the National Conference's office in Jammu and Srinagar was acquired under the Roshni Act.

According to an Indian Express report, former People’s Democratic Party leader Haseeb Drabu and his family members, Congress treasurer KK Amla and his family members, along with four National Conference leaders including Sajjad Kichloo and Haroon Chaudhary, have been named in the Roshni Land Scam. They were among the illegal beneficiaries of the Roshni land scheme.

Speaking about the investigation, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur had said:

“… In many cases, ownership rights over the state land were conferred in favour of individuals, who were not having the recorded possession in their respective names in the revenue records. It was also alleged that the rates were not fixed by the Price Fixation Committee, as per the provisions of the Act and in many cases were not remitted to the Government Treasury, thereby causing huge loss to the State exchequer.”

