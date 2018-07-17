J&K Cricket Association scam: CBI files chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah's stint as chief of the J&K Cricket Association seems to be getting him a lot of unnecessary attention from investigating agencies. The CBI filed a chargesheet against him on Monday related to alleged irregularities in the cricket body between 2001 and 2011, a period when Abdullah was the president of JKCA. The other members mentioned in the charge sheet are General Secretary Salim Khan, the treasurer Afsan Ahmed Mirza and the executive of J&K bank Bashir Ahmed Misghar.

As reported by the India Today , there was a grant of Rs. 112 crore for the promotion of cricket in the J&K region. It has been alleged that there was misappropriation of Rs. 46.3 crore by the accused. The money was granted in between the years 2002 and 2011 by the BCCI.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had handed over the investigation of the scam to the CBI in the year 2015. It also indicted the state police for failing to carry out the probe as the chief minister was named. The court said that the reason for handling the case to the CBI was that the president of JKCA was a political personality and he had also served as the CM of the state. He had also served as the Union minister in the previous government.

It is alleged that he was involved in granting approval to two contradicting resolution in the operation of the bogus accounts of the JKCA and keeping the accused Ahsan Mirza in control of financial matters despite him not being the treasurer.

The court further stated that as the funds originated from the BCCI, Mumbai and the crime branch would have to face a lot of hassles in investigation as its jurisdiction is limited to the state. The CBI is now handling the case. It has interrogated many others in connection with the case.

Abdullah and others have been charged under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), read with 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or banker or merchant or agent) of RPC.