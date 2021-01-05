Ratan Tata travels from Mumbai to Pune to meet unwell ex-employee; incident goes viral on social media

Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

Ratan Tata, India's business tycoon known for his acts of kindness, is back in news for a similar reason. In a recent incident, Tata showed his empathetic side, as the business icon took the time to visit the home of an ailing former employee in Pune.

According to a LinkedIn post, 83-year-old Tata travelled all the way from Mumbai to the Friends Society in Pune to visit a former employee who has been unwell for the last two years.

"Sir Ratan Tata (83) living legend, greatest businessman alive in India, visited the Friends Society in Pune to meet his ex-employee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for the last 2 years. This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. There is a lot to learn for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything. All that matters is being a great human being. Hats off, Sir!! I bow my head in respect," Yogesh Desai said in his post on LinkedIn.

Soon Desai's post went viral on social media with many elated social media users reacting to the heartwarming incident.



I salute Ratan Naval Tata (Ratan Tata) for his greatness. He has visited the house of ex employee who is living in Pune after retirement. pic.twitter.com/rWIPTThOut

— LBP Sinha (@sinhalbp) January 5, 2021

Check out a few reactions here:



Ratan Tata,83, living legend, greatest businessman alive in India visited the friends society in Pune to meet his Ex Emoloyee all the way from Mumbai who is ailing for last 2 years.

This is how legends are made of. No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees. pic.twitter.com/5xktAH2CUX January 4, 2021