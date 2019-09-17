Rajasthan: Prime accused in Rs 1,000-cr Ponzi scam arrested

The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a prime accused in a Rs 1,000-crore Ponzi scam involving nearly 1.5 lakh investors. The police were investigating the alleged scam by the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society Limited for the last three to four months.

Vikram Singh Rajput (39) is the founder and managing director of the cooperative society, ADG (ATS and SOG) Anil Paliwal said.

The ADG said the accused had allegedly committed fraud with people by promising unrealistic profit on their deposits through a Ponzi scheme.

Paliwal said the society through its 211 branches in Rajasthan and 26 branches in Gujarat committed fraud with 1,46,991 investors who deposited more than Rs 953 crore in the scheme.