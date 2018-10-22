Rahul Gandhi won't be projected as Congress' PM face: P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has said that the Congress President Rahul Gandhi will not be the prime ministerial candidate for the party in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2019.

In an interview with News18 Tamil, the senior party leader on October 22 said that party will not project anyone as the PM face.

Chidambaram further said that projecting a prime ministerial candidate is not absolutely necessary and several leaders have been made prime ministers without being named as prime ministerial candidates, said the report.

The report came days after Gandhi said that he will become prime minister if allies want him. He added that the first step is for all parties to get together and defeat the ruling BJP.

The Congress chief had on October 5 said that "we have had discussions with allies and what we decided is that this is a two-stage process -- one is to get together and defeat BJP and stage two is, once the election is over then we will decide what happens."

Rahul Gandhi was in Raipur on the day to kick off his party's campaign for Chhattisgarh assembly elections. It was his first visit to the state after the poll code came into effect on October 6. The state will go on voting in two phases on November 12 and November 20. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 11.