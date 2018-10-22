App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi won't be projected as Congress' PM face: P Chidambaram

The report came days after Rahul Gandhi said that he will become prime minister if allies want him

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former finance minister P Chidambaram has said that the Congress President Rahul Gandhi will not be the prime ministerial candidate for the party in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2019.

In an interview with News18 Tamil, the senior party leader on October 22 said that party will not project anyone as the PM face.

Chidambaram further said that projecting a prime ministerial candidate is not absolutely necessary and several leaders have been made prime ministers without being named as prime ministerial candidates, said the report.

The report came days after Gandhi said that he will become prime minister if allies want him. He added that the first step is for all parties to get together and defeat the ruling BJP.

The Congress chief had on October 5 said that "we have had discussions with allies and what we decided is that this is a two-stage process -- one is to get together and defeat BJP and stage two is, once the election is over then we will decide what happens."

Rahul Gandhi was in Raipur on the day to kick off his party's campaign for Chhattisgarh assembly elections. It was his first visit to the state after the poll code came into effect on October 6. The state will go on voting in two phases on November 12 and November 20. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 11.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 10:43 am

tags #Congress #India #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #P Chidambaram #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.