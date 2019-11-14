Rafale verdict LIVE: SC to decide on petitions seeking review of earlier judgment, contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 14, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
There's more happening in relation to the Rafale case
What is this all about?
Rafale verdict LIVE udpates | How we got here: On May 10, the apex court had reserved its decision on the pleas, including that filed by former union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan.
The plea seeks a re-examination of its findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.
SC to decide on pleas against entry of women in Kerala temple
The top court is also set to announce its judgement on the review petitions against its 2018 ruling, allowing women of menstruating age to enter and worship in the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. It is likely to that this matter could be taken up first when the Court convenes at 10.30 am.
For the latest updates on that case, follow our other LIVE blog
Other big Supreme Court verdict from the last few days
The Supreme Court, on November 9, delivered its historic verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.
The nation’s top court ruled that disputed land will be given to the Centre. The Centre will form a scheme to setup a trust within three months. The trust will monitor and manage construction of a temple.
The Sunni Waqf Board will be given an alternate and suitable five acre land in Ayodhya.
To read more on this, check out Moneycontrol’s coverage
As the CJI’s tenure is about to end, the Supreme Court has been delivering verdicts in key cases. This includes the Ayodhya land dispute case (on November 9) and the question over Chief Justice of India’s Office coming under RTI.
Proceedings in the Supreme Court will begin at 10.30 am.
There's more happening in relation to the Rafale case:
SC will also deliver its verdict on a criminal contempt plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Meenakshi Lekhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more on that here
These verdict assume significance as it comes just days ahead of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retiring on November 17.
What is this all about?
The top court will deliver its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its earlier judgement that gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.
Read more on that here
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the proceedings in the Supreme Court of India. The apex court will be pronouncing its verdicts in some of the key cases today.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from SC's verdict on pleas seeking a review of its earlier judgement that gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal.