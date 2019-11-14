Sabarimala Verdict LIVE: Case referred to 7-judge bench; no clarity on whether women will be allowed entry

Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Women's rights activist Trupti Desai remains hopeful that the September 2018 order will not be overturned by the larger bench. "This 3-judge bench is also in favor of women's rights and I believe that larger bench will also give a decision in women's favour after hearing," she said.

Following the September 2018 decision, Trupti Desai had attempted to enter the temple but was stopped. She says she will once again attempt to enter the temple.