Sabarimala Verdict LIVE: Case referred to 7-judge bench; no clarity on whether women will be allowed entry

Nov 14, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Petitioner Nair Service Society welcomes decision
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Don’t criticize SC if order is adverse: RSS to cadre
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Will abide by the Supreme Court judgment: TDB President
SC to decide on petitions seeking review of Rafale judgment, contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates: Will Ayodhya verdict cast a shadow on this case?
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates: The Politics
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Congress leader PL Punia: The matter is referred to a larger bench and we believe that the judges will resolve this. The earlier order which allowed women to enter stays until then and both today’s and the earlier order must be respected.
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Suvidutt Sundaram, representing the Royal Pandalam family, expressed hope that the state government will not allow the entry of women till the matter is decided on by the larger bench. "Because there is no explicit stay, an inference has to be drawn. It's a rare occasion wherein the review Supreme Court has referred the matter to a larger bench," he said.
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | CPI(M)'s Prakash Karat: We stand for the entry of women in places of worship... we want equal rights for women in every sphere of life. But since the matter has been referred to a seven-judge bench, we have to wait for the verdict.
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Petitioner Nair Service Society welcomes decision
In a statement, one of the main petitioners in the case, the Nair Service Society, expressed its satisfaction at the Supreme Court decision, News18 reported. "We see this as the victory of beliefs and believers."
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, while hailing the Supreme Court's decision, tweeted, "On Sabarimala, it didn't uphold d smaller bench order of last year. Hence Kerala govt shouldn't precipitate d matter (sic)...."
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy also welcomed the Supreme verdict. "Congress stood by the devotees when the SC gave its verdict in September 2018, " he said.
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: I welcome the SC's decision to refer the vexed Sabarimala issue to a larger bench. The issues involved have implications for the practice of all faiths.
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | A lawyer from the People for Dharma, Sai Deepak, said, "All stay applications are yet to be taken up...while there are applications pending, the first court wanted to look at review petition. In most likelihood, stay applications will be heard by new CJI."
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekaran: SC has upheld the traditions of Sabarimala....this verdict has made it clear that the state should not involve itself in the matters of faith...I hope the state government does not try to get young women into the temple.
Sabarimala Verdict LIVE updates | Women's rights activist Trupti Desai remains hopeful that the September 2018 order will not be overturned by the larger bench. "This 3-judge bench is also in favor of women's rights and I believe that larger bench will also give a decision in women's favour after hearing," she said.
Following the September 2018 decision, Trupti Desai had attempted to enter the temple but was stopped. She says she will once again attempt to enter the temple.