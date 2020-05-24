App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Present situation due to COVID-19 pandemic not suitable for raising funds overseas: Exim Bank

Under such circumstances, the lender had requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a credit line of USD two billion, an official of the Export-Import Bank of India said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Premier export finance institution Exim Bank said on Sunday that the present scenario arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak is not suitable to raise resources from overseas markets.

Under such circumstances, the lender had requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a credit line of USD two billion, an official of the Export-Import Bank of India said.

"The mandate for Exim Bank is to raise resources from overseas markets primarily for disbursement under concessional finance programme on behalf of the government," he said.

Close

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the market now is not suitable for raising funds abroad, the official said.

related news

"We requested for USD two billion credit line from RBI, equivalent to around Rs 15,000 crore, which the apex bank has agreed to," he told PTI.

The Reserve Bank on Friday announced a Rs 15,000-crore line of credit to the lender.

"How and in what form this money will come is not yet clear. Raising resources from overseas markets is now a challenge. There is a regular need for disbursements in foreign currency," he said.

Exim Bank raises funds in multiple currencies like USD, Japanese Yen, South African Rand, Euro and Singapore dollar, he said.

All the currencies are then swapped into USD, according to him.

"Nearly 70 percent of our business is in USD. We have a huge requirement of dollars," he said.

Speaking about outlook for export in the current fiscal, he said that it is definitely going to fall.

"We don't want to speculate the extent of the fall. Due to the lockdown, demand has shrunk across sectors and there will be a decline in exports as well," the official said.

The market sentiment is down at the moment, and there has been no specific request for line of credit from any quarter.

"We are now trying to deal with companies which have already made inroads in Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Exim Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hyundai's three employees at Chennai plant test positive for COVID-19

Hyundai's three employees at Chennai plant test positive for COVID-19

Amid coronavirus uncertainty, heathcare network offers universal cover for RuPay, UPI users

Amid coronavirus uncertainty, heathcare network offers universal cover for RuPay, UPI users

In Pics | Food insecurity threatening millions of people amid coronavirus crisis

In Pics | Food insecurity threatening millions of people amid coronavirus crisis

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.