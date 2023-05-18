English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM to flag off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Exp, launch other railway projects in Odisha on May 18

    PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for redeveloping Puri and Cuttack railway stations so that passengers can get all modern amenities in future.

    PTI
    May 18, 2023 / 12:09 AM IST
    The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off from Puri at around 1 pm by the Prime Minister through the virtual mode

    The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off from Puri at around 1 pm by the Prime Minister through the virtual mode

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several railway projects valued at more than Rs 8,000 crores in Odisha on Thursday via video conferencing, officials said.

    He will flag off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express on Thursday from the pilgrimage town of Odisha, a South Eastern Railway official said in Kolkata.

    The train will cover the 500 km distance between Howrah and Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, in around six and a half hours.

    Apart from that, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for redeveloping Puri and Cuttack railway stations so that passengers can get all modern amenities in future.

    The prime minister will also dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha. This will reduce the operating and maintenance cost and reduce reliance on imported crude oil, an official of the East Coast Railways said in Bhubaneswar.

    Related stories

    PM Modi is also scheduled to dedicate the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, a new broad gauge rail line between Angul and Sukinda, the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and a new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali and Jhartarbha.

    These will cater to the increased traffic demands as a result of rapid industrial development in the steel, power & mining sectors in Odisha and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections.

    The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off from Puri at around 1 pm by the Prime Minister through the virtual mode, the SER official said.

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will grace the programme at Puri station.

    This is the second Vande Bharat Express that West Bengal is getting after the one that runs between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

    With Puri being a very popular destination for tourists from West Bengal and its surroundings as both a pilgrimage and a beach resort town, the semi-high-speed train is likely to be an instant hit among travellers, according to travel agents.

    Regular run of the 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will commence from May 20, the official said.

    The train which will run six days a week except Thursdays, will depart Howrah at 6.10 am and reach Puri at 12.35 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Puri at 1.50 pm and arrive at Howrah at 8.30 pm.

    The train, with 16 coaches, will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road, the official said.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Odisha railway projects #PM Modi #Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express #Vande Bharat Express
    first published: May 18, 2023 12:09 am