you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers on May 11

This will be the fifth interaction between PM Modi and the chief ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: PM Narendra Modi
File image: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers on May 11 at 3.00 pm.

Officials, including Union Home Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Health Secretary and the DGP have also attend the video conference.

This will be the fifth interaction between PM Modi and the chief ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India.

During the last such interaction on April 27, a "graded" exit from the lockdown was evaluated.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(Please check back for more details)

First Published on May 10, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Narendra Modi

