PM Narendra Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers on May 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers on May 11 at 3.00 pm.

Officials, including Union Home Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Health Secretary and the DGP have also attend the video conference.

This will be the fifth interaction between PM Modi and the chief ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India.

During the last such interaction on April 27, a "graded" exit from the lockdown was evaluated.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

(Please check back for more details)