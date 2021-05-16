PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, takes stock of COVID-19 situation in state

File image of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take stock of COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the state.

During the interaction, the UP government received guidance on oxygen supply, vaccinations, wastage of COVID-19 vaccines, and tackling the third wave. The chief minister's office tweeted saying that the third wave could hit the children the worst and therefore every district and medical college has been asked to prepare pediatric ICU.

In another tweet, the CM's office added that it has also been instructed to prepare a dedicated hospital for women and children in every district. As of now, the state has 2,200 ambulances of which 102 are dedicated to women and children to tackle emergencies.

In order to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 that is fast spreading in rural areas of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the "partial coronavirus curfew" in UP till 7 am on May 24. The decision comes amid the state being listed among the top ten states with the highest active caseload.

The current set of curbs, imposed since April 30, were set to expire on May 17. The Yogi Adityanath-led government held a meeting earlier in the day to review the situation and decide on the extension of lockdown.

As per the restrictions that are currently in effect, all shops are closed in containment zones. Shopping malls, markets and restaurants (except for home delivery) are also shut across the state.

Outside the containment zones, essential shops such as medical stores, milk, vegetable and grocery shops are permitted to remain open.