MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices on August 20: Diesel price drops for 3rd consecutive day; check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel price today: After a reduction of 20 paise, diesel costs Rs 89.27 in Delhi, down from Rs 89.67.

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Diesel prices were cut for third consecutive day across metros on August 20. Price of petrol, however, remained unchanged at record highs.

After a reduction of 20 paise, diesel now costs Rs 89.27 in Delhi, down from Rs 89.67. With no change in the price of petrol for the 34rd straight day, the fuel retailed at Rs 101.84 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, where petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel retails at Rs 107.83 per litre. With the reduction, diesel price in the city dropped below Rs 97 to Rs 96.84.

Explained | What are oil bonds and are they to blame for high fuel prices?

Similarly, Kolkata also saw a decline in diesel prices. The fuel sold at Rs 92.33 per litre in the West Bengal capital, down by 25 paise from the previous price of Rs 92.57 per litre. Petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 102.08 per litre.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 15, 2021

Sunday, 15th August, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 15, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    108
View more

Sunday, 15th August, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 15, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    98
View more
Show

Related stories

In Chennai, the diesel price fell by 18 paise, resulting in the fuel costing Rs 93.84 from Rs 94.20 a litre on the previous day. The price of petrol, which was recently cut down by Rs 3 after the DMK government announcement of a tax cut, did not see any change and sold at Rs 99.47 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Petrol prices in all metros have already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi #diesel price #India #mumbai #Petrol price #trending
first published: Aug 20, 2021 08:01 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.