Petrol, diesel prices on August 20: Diesel price drops for 3rd consecutive day; check rates in your city

Diesel prices were cut for third consecutive day across metros on August 20. Price of petrol, however, remained unchanged at record highs.

After a reduction of 20 paise, diesel now costs Rs 89.27 in Delhi, down from Rs 89.67. With no change in the price of petrol for the 34rd straight day, the fuel retailed at Rs 101.84 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, where petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel retails at Rs 107.83 per litre. With the reduction, diesel price in the city dropped below Rs 97 to Rs 96.84.

Similarly, Kolkata also saw a decline in diesel prices. The fuel sold at Rs 92.33 per litre in the West Bengal capital, down by 25 paise from the previous price of Rs 92.57 per litre. Petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 102.08 per litre.

In Chennai, the diesel price fell by 18 paise, resulting in the fuel costing Rs 93.84 from Rs 94.20 a litre on the previous day. The price of petrol, which was recently cut down by Rs 3 after the DMK government announcement of a tax cut, did not see any change and sold at Rs 99.47 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Petrol prices in all metros have already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark.