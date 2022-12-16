People’s Liberation Army patrol was 'contested firmly': Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita

Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita Image Credits: ANI

Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, on Friday talked about the latest border conflict between the troops of India and China within the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that the transgression by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) patrol was “contested firmly”, ANI reported.

He also informed the public that a flag meeting held at the delegation level at Bumla has helped in further resolution of the conflict.

“You are all aware that all across the border there are different perceptions in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) -- there are eight recognised disputed areas where the different perceptions are acknowledged by both the sides. So, in one of those areas, where there are different perceptions of LAC, PLA patrol transgressed and which was contested very firmly,” he stated.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that China’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops attempted to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of the state of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang Sector and change the status quo. In his statement in the Rajya Sabha, he mentioned that “our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

Elaborating on the incident, he said, “On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute matter.”

“The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle I which the India Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts,” said the defence minister, adding that the scuffle led to a few injuries on both sides.

He also clarified that there were no fatalities or serious casualties on our side and that due to timely intervention of the Indian Military commanders, the PLA soldiers had returned to their locations.