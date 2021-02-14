MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Over 67% prison inmates Hindu, nearly 18% Muslim: Government data

The prison statistics presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy last week in Parliament were based on a compilation of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) updated till December 31, 2019.

PTI
February 14, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST

Over 67 percent of the 4,78,600 prison inmates in the country are Hindu while nearly 18 per cent Muslim, according to Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data.

The prison statistics presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy last week in Parliament were based on a compilation of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) updated till December 31, 2019. The data showed that 3,21,155 (or 67.10 percent) prison inmates were Hindu, 85,307 (or 17.82 percent) Muslim, 18,001 (or 3.76 percent) Sikh, 13,782 (or 2.87 percent) Christian, and 3,557 (or 0.74 percent) 'others'.

A gender-wise break-up of the figures showed that among women, 13,416 prison inmates were Hindus, 3,162 Muslim, 721 Sikh, 784 Christian and 261 'Others'. Among the states and Union Territories, Uttar Pradesh had the largest number of Hindu and Muslim prison inmates at 72,512 and 27,459, respectively.

The maximum number of Sikh, Christian and 'Others' were imprisoned in jails of Punjab at 12,778, 1,640 and 915, respectively, the data showed. A category-wise break-up of data showed that there were 4,78,600 prisoners across jails in the country of which 3,15,409 (65.90 per cent) belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories while 1,26,393 fell in the 'Others' group.

The maximum 1,62,800 prisoners ( 34.01 per cent) belonged to the OBC category, 99,273 (20.74 per cent) to the SC and 53,336 (11.14 per cent) to the ST. Among states and UTs, Uttar Pradesh had the overall highest number of prisoners 1,01,297 (or 21.16 per cent of the country's total prison inmates) followed by Madhya Pradesh (44,603) and Bihar (39,814).

Close

Related stories

The maximum number of prisoners from the OBC, SC, and 'Others' categories were in Uttar Pradesh jails, while ST community's in Madhya Pradesh jails, according to the data. West Bengal had not furnished prison statistics for 2018 and 2019 because of which its figures from 2017 were used in the data, while Maharashtra's category-wise break up was 'not available', the data mentioned.

Of the total prisoners, 4,58,687 (95.83 percent) were men and 19,913 (4.16 percent) women, the data showed. Of the total 19,913 imprisoned women, 6,360 (31.93 percent) belonged to OBC, while 4,467 (22.43 percent) were SC, 2,281 (11.45 percent) were ST and 5,236 (26.29 percent) in the 'Others' category, it showed. Of the total 19,913 imprisoned women, 6,360 (31.93 percent) belonged to OBC, while 4,467 (22.43 percent) were SC, 2,281 (11.45 percent) were ST and 5,236 (26.29 percent) in the 'Others' category, it showed.

 
PTI
TAGS: ##IndiaDefeatsBlackMoney #India #prison
first published: Feb 14, 2021 04:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.