Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache will transform IAF: President Ram Nath Kovind

On the occasion of Air Force Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the Indian Air Force into an even more formidable strategic force.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, he said the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force.

Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence, Kovind tweeted.

On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force.

The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the president said in another tweet.
