Ola Electric to unveil MoveOS 4 update for S1 electric scooter on Independence Day

Ola Electric unveils MoveOS 4 on August 15, enhancing Ola S1 e-scooters. Concert mode, expanded display options, and potential Ola Maps feature anticipated. Electric motorcycle development teased by co-founder.

Ola Electric has revealed its plans to introduce the highly anticipated MoveOS 4 update on Independence Day, August 15, which also happens to be its Consumer Day. This update, set to enhance the Ola S1 electric scooter range, is projected to be accessible to customers by the end of the year.

Among the key features of the MoveOS 4 update is the Concert mode, an extension of the existing Party mode. While Party mode synchronizes the scooter's lights with music, Concert mode is expected to take this synchronization to a new level, possibly coordinating lights and music across multiple scooters.

Additionally, Ola Electric is likely to expand the mood options for the scooter's digital display, providing users with a variety of home screen settings. The current choices—light, auto, and dark settings—could be expanded to cater to individual preferences.

Ola Electric is also diligently working on Ola Maps, a potential navigation tool that could offer a feature similar to the Ather Trip Planner. This feature would assist riders in planning routes by highlighting charging stations along the way.

In a recent Twitter post, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Electric, teased an image that hints at the development of an electric motorcycle. The design of the motorcycle exudes a sporty aura reminiscent of the KTM RC series, although it is likely still in the early stages of development.

Notably, Ola Electric recently opened the purchase window for the Ola S1 Air electric scooter. Priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for pre-bookings, interested buyers will have to pay an additional Rs 10,000. The introductory price of Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Ola S1 Air has been extended until August 15.

Ola Electric's continuous efforts to innovate and expand its electric mobility offerings showcase its commitment to shaping the future of transportation.