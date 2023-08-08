Bhavish Aggarwal fumes at leaked pics of upcoming Ola EV, demands apology from journalist

The image leak left Bhavish Aggarwal fuming and demanding an apology.

Ola Electric has found itself embroiled in a controversy just weeks before the launch of its new electric scooter, rumoured to be named the Ola S1X, on August 15, that has left the company's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, fuming and demanding an apology.

An auto journalist, whose identity remains undisclosed, allegedly leaked confidential images of the upcoming EV ahead of its official announcement. These images were reportedly taken during an auto media event that Ola Electric had organized to give journalists a sneak peek at their new creation. The leaked images outraged Aggarwal who took to Twitter to express his frustration and disappointment.

Aggarwal's fiery tweet read, "These images were part of an auto media event we held today and content from this event was supposed to be embargoed and confidential. Auto media does their own credibility a massive disservice when they sneakily take photos at a confidential event. Breaks the trust the brand places in them. We work really hard to make great products and entertaining events for our customers and delight them. Such instances can’t have any place in a mature ecosystem."



Aggarwal's tweet also declared that Ola Electric might reconsider showcasing their products to journalists before their official launch, unless there was an apology from the journalist behind the leak.

In a stern warning, Aggarwal stated, "Unless it is clear who did this and an apology (which is unlikely), we will not have auto journalists being showcased our products before launch going forward. They will be shown the products only after customers are shown products at launch events."

While Ola Electric has not divulged specific details about the S1X model, it is rumoured to be priced below Rs 1 lakh and is expected to offer approximately 100 km on a single charge. This new addition would join Ola Electric's existing lineup, which includes the S1 Pro, S1, and S1 Air electric scooters.