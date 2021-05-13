NTAGI suggests increasing dosage interval of Covishield to 12-16 weeks
Currently, India is facing an acute nationwide shortage of the Covishield vaccine and Serum Institute is struggling to keep up with demand.
A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
According to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine needs to be increased from 12 weeks to 16 weeks.
Currently the interval between the two doses of Covishield vaccine is between four to eight weeks. This is the second time an interval increase has been suggested.
In March, the government recommended that states increase the gap between the two doses from the initial 28 days to 6-8 weeks. This would help with better results.
Apart from this, NTAGI has also suggested that pregnant will be offered to choose any COVID-19 vaccine while lactating women can avail of the vaccine any time after delivery.
The panel has not suggested any change in the interval between two Covaxin doses.
