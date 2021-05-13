MARKET NEWS

NTAGI suggests increasing dosage interval of Covishield to 12-16 weeks

Currently, India is facing an acute nationwide shortage of the Covishield vaccine and Serum Institute is struggling to keep up with demand.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
A vial of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is produced in India and marketed as Covishield (Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

According to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine needs to be increased from 12 weeks to 16 weeks.

Currently the interval between the two doses of Covishield vaccine is between four to eight weeks. This is the second time an interval increase has been suggested.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

In March, the government recommended that states increase the gap between the two doses from the initial 28 days to 6-8 weeks. This would help with better results.

Currently, India is facing an acute nationwide shortage of the Covishield vaccine and Serum Institute of India (SII) is struggling to keep up with demand.

Apart from this, NTAGI has also suggested that pregnant will be offered to choose any COVID-19 vaccine while lactating women can avail of the vaccine any time after delivery.

The panel has not suggested any change in the interval between two Covaxin doses.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covishield #Health #India #vaccine
first published: May 13, 2021 12:09 pm

