COVID-19 | Govt panel recommends those testing positive to wait six months after recovery for vaccine

As per the sources, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
Sources said the panel has also recommended increasing the gap between two Covishield jabs to 12-16 weeks (Image: AP)

A government panel has recommended that those testing positive for COVID-19 should defer their vaccination for six months after recovery, news agency PTI said quoting sources on May 13.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Sources said the panel has also recommended increasing the gap between two Covishield jabs to 12-16 weeks. Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks.

There has been no suggestion to change dosage interval for Covaxin.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

It further suggested that pregnant women be offered their choice of vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.

NTAGI’s recommendations will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
TAGS: #coronavirus #Health #India #vaccine
first published: May 13, 2021 11:32 am

