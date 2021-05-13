COVID-19 | Govt panel recommends those testing positive to wait six months after recovery for vaccine

Sources said the panel has also recommended increasing the gap between two Covishield jabs to 12-16 weeks (Image: AP)

A government panel has recommended that those testing positive for COVID-19 should defer their vaccination for six months after recovery, news agency PTI said quoting sources on May 13.

As per the sources, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) stated that those having laboratory test proven SARS-CoV-2 illness should defer COVID-19 vaccination for six months after recovery.

Sources said the panel has also recommended increasing the gap between two Covishield jabs to 12-16 weeks. Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks.

There has been no suggestion to change dosage interval for Covaxin.

It further suggested that pregnant women be offered their choice of vaccine and that lactating women can be inoculated any time after delivery.

NTAGI’s recommendations will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.