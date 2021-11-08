NSA Ajit Doval has no official Twitter account, beware of imposters: MEA

NSA Ajit Doval

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on November 8 issued an alert cautioning that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Kumar Doval has no official Twitter account.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to the micro-blogging platform on November 8 to warn Indians about impostors or fake accounts that may be created under NSA Doval’s name to spread misinformation.



Important Alert!

Shri Ajit Kumar Doval K.C., National Security Advisor has no official account on Twitter. This is to advise caution against impostor or fake accounts under his name. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 8, 2021

Bagchi wrote: “Important Alert! Shri Ajit Kumar Doval KC, National Security Advisor, has no official account on Twitter. This is to advise caution against impostor or fake accounts under his name.”

In June 2019, Doval was reappointed as the National Security Adviser for a second term. The retired IPS officer’s appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

NSA Ajit Doval was in Paris on November 7 to co-chair India-France strategic dialogue along with Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the bilateral meet, the two countries resolved to expand the defence and security ties by enhancing intelligence and information sharing, bolstering mutual capabilities, expanding military drills, and pursuing new initiatives in maritime, space and cyber domains.