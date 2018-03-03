North East Assembly Election 2018: BJP alliance leads in Nagaland, CM T R Zeliang continues to lead from Peren

The BPP-NDPP alliance is leading in 18 seats while the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) in 15, as per trends available for 35 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

Chief Minister T R Zeliang of the NPF is leading over his nearest NDPP rival Iherie Ndang by over 4500 votes from Peren constituency.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is leading in 12 seats while its ally the BJP in six.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results

NDPP chief and former chief minister Neiphiu Rio has already been declared uncontested from Northern Angamai-II seat.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results

The National People's Party (NPP) and the Janata Dal (United) are leading in one seat each, the sources said.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results

Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.